Reunion on the cards for Anurag Kashyap and Saiyami Kher

After 'Choked', Saiyami teams up with Anurag again for emotional drama; actor to share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah

When fronting 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' (2020), Saiyami Kher had expressed her delight at having an Anurag Kashyap film on her résumé so early on in her career. Two years on, another Kashyap movie has come her way. Kher and Gulshan Devaiah are teaming up for a yet-untitled drama to be produced by Kashyap. “It is an interesting project; something that will stay with people for a long time. Gulshan is deeply creative and a versatile actor. We worked together on the first season of Unpaused [2020], and developed a comfort level,” she shares.

The film, said to be an emotional drama, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. A director from the Telugu film industry is attached to helm the project. Kher is juggling the drama’s shoot with director Rahul Dholakia’s Agni, which is based on firefighters. Tell her that flitting between the different worlds of two films can be unsettling, and she says, “For an actor, [having many] projects and managing dates is the best problem to have. Juggling projects can be tough if you don’t have time to get in and out of a particular character. I have [been constantly] shooting this year. After two years of lockdown holding us back, this is my fifth shoot in 2022. I don’t want this phase to end.” She will soon be seen in the third season of Breathe: Into the Shadows and Ghoomer.

