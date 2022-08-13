Case Toh Banta Hai: Vicky Kaushal says, “Anurag Kashyap ka assistant director hone se pehle mai ek action director ka beta hu"

Vicky Kaushal, the actor can be seen defending all the atrangi ilzaams that were thrown his way by Janta Ka Lawyer (Riteish Deshmukh). While engaging in one such banter with Riteish, Varun and Kusha, actor Vicky Kaushal spilled beans from his childhood days when accused by Riteish Deshmukh on dealing with people who misbehave with him

Riteish Deshmukh with Vicky Kaushal. Picture courtesy/PR

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released another episode from India’s first weekly courtroom comedy show ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’. Featuring the country’s heartthrob - Vicky Kaushal, the actor can be seen defending all the atrangi ilzaams that were thrown his way by Janta Ka Lawyer (Riteish Deshmukh). While engaging in one such banter with Riteish, Varun and Kusha, actor Vicky Kaushal spilled beans from his childhood days when accused by Riteish Deshmukh on dealing with people who misbehave with him.

“Vickyji aap par ek Ilzaam hai, jab bhi koi aap se badtameezi karta hai toh aap usse bolte ho, ki tujhe pata nahi Anurag Kashyap ka assistant reh chuka hu, aisi aisi gaali aati hai jo sirf censor board ne suni hai” said Janta ka lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh while attempting to grill Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky quipped to this 'Atrangi Ilzaam' saying “Actually mai yeh nahi bolta hu, mai actually bolta hu ki Anurag Kashyap ka AD hone se pehle mai ek action director ka beta hu, gaaliyo ki zaroorat nahi padti”

'Case Toh Banta Hai' is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila, who plays the role of a judge, deciding the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. In the recently released episode, Vicky Kaushal is seen in the Katghara of Case Toh Banta Hai.