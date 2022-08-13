Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Case Toh Banta Hai Vicky Kaushal says Anurag Kashyap ka assistant director hone se pehle mai ek action director ka beta hu

Case Toh Banta Hai: Vicky Kaushal says, “Anurag Kashyap ka assistant director hone se pehle mai ek action director ka beta hu"

Updated on: 13 August,2022 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vicky Kaushal, the actor can be seen defending all the atrangi ilzaams that were thrown his way by Janta Ka Lawyer (Riteish Deshmukh). While engaging in one such banter with Riteish, Varun and Kusha, actor Vicky Kaushal spilled beans from his childhood days when accused by Riteish Deshmukh on dealing with people who misbehave with him

Case Toh Banta Hai: Vicky Kaushal says, “Anurag Kashyap ka assistant director hone se pehle mai ek action director ka beta hu

Riteish Deshmukh with Vicky Kaushal. Picture courtesy/PR


Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released another episode from India’s first weekly courtroom comedy show ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’. Featuring the country’s heartthrob - Vicky Kaushal, the actor can be seen defending all the atrangi ilzaams that were thrown his way by Janta Ka Lawyer (Riteish Deshmukh). While engaging in one such banter with Riteish, Varun and Kusha, actor Vicky Kaushal spilled beans from his childhood days when accused by Riteish Deshmukh on dealing with people who misbehave with him.


Also Read: 'Case Toh Banta Hai': Karan Johar summoned for revealing celeb secrets on public platform

“Vickyji aap par ek Ilzaam hai, jab bhi koi aap se badtameezi karta hai toh aap usse bolte ho, ki tujhe pata nahi Anurag Kashyap ka assistant reh chuka hu, aisi aisi gaali aati hai jo sirf censor board ne suni hai” said Janta ka lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh while attempting to grill Vicky Kaushal.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Vicky quipped to this 'Atrangi Ilzaam' saying “Actually mai yeh nahi bolta hu, mai actually bolta hu ki Anurag Kashyap ka AD hone se pehle mai ek action director ka beta hu, gaaliyo ki zaroorat nahi padti”

Watch many more such interesting details being revealed in the episode featuring Vicky Kaushal exclusively on Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai.

'Case Toh Banta Hai' is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila, who plays the role of a judge, deciding the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. In the recently released episode, Vicky Kaushal is seen in the Katghara of Case Toh Banta Hai.

Riteish Deshmukh vicky kaushal anurag kashyap Amazon Prime Video Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK