REVEALED: Here's how Vicky Kaushal looked like as a child background dancer!

28 November,2022
The actor shared the picture on his social media account

REVEALED: Here’s how Vicky Kaushal looked like as a child background dancer!

They say ‘One shouldn’t underestimate anyone. Today’s bud will be tomorrow’s full bloomed flower!’ There have been many testimonies to this adage. Some of the prominent names being Nawazuddin Siddiqui who had started his career with limited ‘screen time’ and also Shahid Kapoor who was one of the background dancers in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Taal’.


Well, speaking of background dancers, recently, Vicky Kaushal had posted the adjoining photograph on his social media account. The photo has Vicky in the ‘role’ of one of the background dancers. He even captioned the post stating, “Background mein dance karne ka bohot experience hai life mein! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar”.


On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is now all set to unleash and channel his ‘inner Govinda’ in his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film will be streamed on Hotstar on 16 December this year.

