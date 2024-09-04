Rhea Chakraborty also stated that she is not ready to get married because she thinks she has many things to do in her professional life

In Pic: Rhea Chakraborty

Listen to this article Why Rhea Chakraborty doesn't want to marry: ‘Don’t want to go to court for one more thing’ x 00:00

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been grabbing headlines due to dating rumours with Nikhil Kamath, has opened up about her wedding plans. Rhea stated that she is not ready yet because she thinks she has many things to do in her professional life. She also shared that she doesn’t want to go to court for one more thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhea Chakraborty asks why do you want to get married?

The actress, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, shared, "First of all, there is no right age for marriage. Secondly, I'm reaching this place, 'Karni hi kyun hai (Why do you want)?' Why do you want to get married?... Why should this be a pressure on you only? Men don't feel this pressure. Because of the biological clock. Great, you can freeze your eggs. That is also a bit torturous, but please do it because it's available. Most of my girlfriends either got married in their 40s or got pregnant in their 40s and had children in their 40s. The majority of them did it then."

Rhea Chakraborty thinks marrying in 40s category is winning

The actress further added, "In my Excel sheet of pros and cons, the 40 category is winning. I'm 32 and I don't think I'm ready yet because I want to do a lot of things in my professional life... I don't want to go to a court of law for one more thing. Waha se yeh bhi permission loon ke kisse pyaar karna hai (Do I need permission from there on whom to get married)? I go for my passport; I don't want to go for this. If you are in that place in your life where you're thriving, I don't think a man or being someone's wife is going to fulfill it."

Rhea Chakraborty's relationships & work front

Before her dating rumours with Nikhil Kamath surfaced, Rhea's last boyfriend was Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After Sushant's demise, Rhea was subjected to scrutiny and several media trials. She was arrested in September 2020 in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant’s death.

On the work front, Rhea was seen on Roadies as one of the gang leaders. She is currently hosting a podcast; the last guest on her podcast was Aamir Khan.