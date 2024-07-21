Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rhea Kapoor gives glimpse of Scotland trip with Sonam Kapoor nephew Vayu

Updated on: 21 July,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The pictures shared by Rhea Kapoor feature a mix of beautiful and heartwarming moments from her Scotland trip with Sonam Kapoor and Vayu

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam and Vayu

Stylist Rhea Kapoor dropped a series of adorable pictures from her recent getaway to Scotland with her sister Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and her nephew Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.


Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, Rhea dropped the pictures giving a glimpse into their scenic vacation.


The pictures feature a mix of beautiful and heartwarming moments. One picture shows Rhea sitting by a serene lake, surrounded by lush greenery. Another picture captures the cosy interior of their hotel, while a third snapshot shows Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani, enjoying a round of golf.


In one picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen holding her son, Vayu, on her lap as he plays with a spoon. Another one is a cute picture of Vayu standing in a lovely garden. Rhea's post also included glimpses of their delicious meals and ended with a shot of Anand Ahuja and Vayu at a train platform, interacting with a fellow traveller's dog.

The caption of her post read, "Scotland with Vayu and his parents."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Earlier this month, Rhea shared a post where she admitted to missing her sister Sonam, who couldn't join her for the celebrations. Rhea, who styled the bride Radhika Merchant for her big fat wedding, posted a series of throwback pictures with Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram account. The pictures capture candid moments of the sisters getting ready together for past events, surrounded by a variety of outfits. In one picture, Rhea can be seen enjoying apples while Sonam takes selfies. Another picture shows them lounging on a bed in their white ethnic attire, while a third depicts them engrossed in a discussion, with Rhea showing something on her phone to Sonam.

Along with the pictures Rhea added a caption that read, "Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015. After party at @karishma house, ordering kebab rolls."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller 'Blind'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

