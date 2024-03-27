Breaking News
Celebrating Lucknow’s legacy

Updated on: 28 March,2024 05:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Actors-turned-producers Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha set to launch clothing label that promotes Lucknow’s artisans and their zardozi creations

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love for Lucknow’s crafts was evident as the two flaunted chikankari outfits at their reception in the latter’s hometown. Now, the actor-producer duo are set to launch a homegrown clothing line that puts the spotlight on the city’s artisans. From Banarasi sarees to Patola weaves, India is renowned for its different textiles and creations. However, the artisans behind the creations often face challenges that threaten their businesses. Keeping this in mind, the actor duo are developing the label that will celebrate the handcrafted weaves of Lucknow and empower the workers.


Chadha says, “Ali and I have always admired the artistry and skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite intricate work in textiles. It’s disheartening to witness the challenges they face in sustaining their craft. Through this venture, we aspire to provide a platform for these artisans to not only survive, but also thrive. Our goal is to celebrate the timeless art of zardozi and ensure its preservation for generations to come.” The duo, who are currently looking forward to the India release of their maiden production venture Girls Will Be Girls, are planning to launch the clothing business by the year-end.



