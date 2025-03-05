Richa Chadha announces the second edition of Undercurrent Lab that will train 50 women in lighting and production, thus boosting their chance to break into the industry

Richa Chadha (in black and white) and actor Rajshri Deshpande (in brown) with the participants at the 2022 edition of Undercurrent Lab

Bridging the gender gap in the Hindi film industry cannot be an overnight process; it takes time and continuous efforts. The latter is where Richa Chadha sees herself as a key player. In June 2022, the actor and producer, along with her husband Ali Fazal, had inaugurated the Undercurrent Lab that trained 10 women in lighting for movies, thus boosting their employment prospects as gaffers in the Hindi film industry. Building on its success, the duo is set to conduct its second edition. This time, the two-week workshop will not only dive deeper into the art of lighting, but also introduce them to other aspects of filmmaking.

“The success of the first edition was nothing short of inspiring,” says Chadha, who had hired two of the female gaffers for her production, Girls Will be Girls (2024). “We witnessed incredible talent and passion as these women not only learned the technical intricacies of lighting, but also embraced the creative spirit of cinema.”

About 50 women will be selected from the applicants for the second edition that kicks off in April. The participants will be taught applications of different types of lights, safety measures when handling high-voltage equipment, power distribution, and circuit management. Chadha adds, “With this edition, Ali and I are introducing a department that will offer comprehensive training in various aspects of film production, ensuring that more women get the chance to break into this competitive industry. This initiative is about creating opportunities, building confidence, and providing a platform for aspiring women professionals to thrive. It will be a catalyst for more inclusive storytelling in cinema.”