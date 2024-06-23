Richa Chadha's 'we have eyes' post sparks discussions; Reddit says, 'Bitchy cat fights are back, Bollywood is healing'

Richa Chadha's recent story has stirred discussion on Reddit, with people giving sassy comments and reactions

In Pic: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha recently posted a story targeting 'toxic older ladies,' which sparked discussions on Reddit. The Heeramandi actress didn't name anyone specifically, but it seems she was referring to someone claiming to be 'au naturel' despite undergoing almost a dozen plastic surgeries. Richa's post has stirred discussion on Reddit, with people giving sassy comments and reactions.

Richa's Post

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself walking away from the camera. Alongside the picture, Richa wrote, "Nothing, just me turning my back on toxic older ladies dressed like teenagers, announcing that they are 'au natural' after 10 surgeries. Didi (sister), don't be lying to someone who has known you from five noses ago (laughing emoji). It's all good (kiss and flying kiss emojis). No one's even asking because we have eyes."

Reddit Reactions

As this post made its way to social media, Reddit users have started reacting to it. Some wonder who Richa is talking about, while others are enjoying the drama and believe Bollywood is healing.

One user asked, "Who is she talking about?! I mean, I get it, she is talking about someone who underwent surgery, but at this point, everyone in the industry has had some work done."

Another commented, "Heeramandi legit had more drama offscreen than onscreen. Off the top of my head: The whole Sharmin Segal saga. Richa trolling Sharmin... Sharmin mistreating Sanjeeda Sheikh, calling her an outsider, and now Richa giving zero f**** about Aditi Rao Hydari."

A pleased user wrote, "Bitchy catfights are back... Bollywood is healing." Another guessed, "This is clearly a jab at Audrey Rao (Aditi Rao Hydari)."

Richa Chadha was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The streaming giant Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. "In Heeramandi 2, the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition, and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So, that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So, that’s the second season we are planning, let’s see where it goes," Bhansali said.