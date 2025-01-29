Delhi Crime and Poacher creator Richie Mehta’s next web series is based on dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi’s life; casting is underway for the same

Richie Mehta; (right) Phoolan Devi

What’s Richie Mehta making next? The eager question follows the release of each of his works, from the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime (2019) to the investigative thriller Poacher (2024). mid-day has learnt that the acclaimed filmmaker will capture the life of Phoolan Devi in his next web series, casting for which is underway.

A source reveals, “The script was locked last month. Richie has been talking to several actors from mainstream and indie cinema for Phoolan’s role. He is primarily looking for an actor who can carry the weight of her story from her young years to the end. A Bollywood actor, who fronts a popular web series, recently auditioned for the part, performing a jail sequence, but Richie wants to look at more options.”

Phoolan Devi’s journey not only stands for a woman’s rebellion, but also reflects the struggles of the oppressed caste and misogyny in India. Born into the oppressed Mallah caste, she was married off at 11 to a much older man. In the following years, she faced a series of brutal encounters—from being jailed on false charges, to being raped and tortured by the police, and ultimately pushed into the life of a bandit. She eventually led a gang of dacoits in the Chambal ravines. After the 1981 Behmai massacre, where 22 Thakur men were executed in an act of retribution following her gang-rape by upper-caste dacoits, she became a symbol of caste and gender resistance. After surrendering in 1983 and serving 11 years in prison, she joined politics and was a Parliament member for the Samajwadi Party until her assassination in 2001.

Three decades ago, her life was brought on celluloid with Bandit Queen (1994). The source adds, “Through Phoolan’s story, Richie will explore themes of caste oppression, misogyny, and the limits of justice.” The series is expected to roll in August.

