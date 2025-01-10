Saba Azad took to her Instagram feed on Friday to wish her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan on his 51st birthday. The actress shared several unseen selfies with the 'War' actor

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 51 on Friday. His ladylove actress Saba Azad dropped some unseen selfies of her Instagram feed while wishing him. The actress shared several selfies clicked in the course of their relationship at various places. She also shared a couple of solo pictures of Roshan.

The first picture seed the duo in beach wear posing for a selfie. The second picture sees them enjoying a rickshaw ride in Mumbai. The last picture sees the two making goofy faces as they click a selfie.

Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, "Happy whirl around the sun my love. you are the light…may joy envelop you forever and then some."

Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter. They have been dating for three years now.

Hrithik Roshan rings in birthday with near and dear ones

The War actor's former brother-in-law Zayed Khan shared a picture from the celebrations which included his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his ladylove Saba Azad among many others.

Zayed took to his Instagram, where he wished the star and said that Hrithik has never failed to be an honest sounding board to him his whole life. The “Main Hoon Na” actor also shared a picture which featured Sussanne, her beau Arsalan, Zayed, Hrithik, Saba and some friends.

He wrote: Happy birthday my brother Duggs!! To a guy a greatly admire ! Who’s will power is simply stunning to say the least . Who has never failed to be an honest sounding board to me my whole life . Whose advice I take sincerely and introspect deeply. Shine on my brother into this year and many more to come . Big hug. Always stay as kind as you are ! @hrithikroshan #happybirthday #family #friendslikefamily.”

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000 and 14 years later they separated. The duo share two sons together.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan will complete 25 years in Bollywood this year. As a special treat for fans, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is re-releasing in theatres on his birthday. The film also featured Ameesha Patel and was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.