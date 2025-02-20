Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary

Updated on: 20 February,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Wednesday, Riteish posted a monochromatic picture of Shivaji Maharaj on Instagram, where he can be seen bowing in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue.

Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary
x
00:00

Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his 395th birth anniversary. On Wednesday, Riteish posted a monochromatic picture of Shivaji Maharaj on Instagram, where he can be seen bowing in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue.


He wrote in Marathi, which means, "Those who thought about the ryot's karma, religion, dignity, just birth. Our very existence is part of the vision of kings. My adabmujara to such a ruthless warrior, omniscient emperor, adorable deity, Rajadhiraja Shivchhatrapati prostration."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)


Netizens also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Jai Shivrai."

Another fan commented, "Jai Shivrai, Jai Shambhuraje."

Meanwhile, people in Maharashtra's Nagpur are celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in grandeur. They could be seen on the streets with dhols and flags, celebrating the great leader's legacy.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The 17th-century Indian warrior king founded the Maratha Empire and is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy. (ANI)

Talking about Riteish's work front, Riteish will be next seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5'.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is to release on June 6, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Riteish Deshmukh shivaji maharaj birth anniversary birth anniversary celebration Instagram bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK