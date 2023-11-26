Breaking News
Diwali 2023: Mumbai Fire Brigade gets 280 emergency calls between Nov 9-15
Mumbai: Man arrested after 22 years in double murder case
Kerala: Four students die, several injured in stampede at Cochin University
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Maharashtra: Two Kashmiri youths held in Nagpur for 'abducting' 15-year-old girl
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Robbie Grewal Wanted two powerhouse actors pitted against each other

Robbie Grewal: Wanted two powerhouse actors pitted against each other

Updated on: 26 November,2023 04:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Director Robbie Grewal discusses the intrigue created by getting Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in a face-off for his upcoming heist thriller

Robbie Grewal: Wanted two powerhouse actors pitted against each other

Robbie Grewal , Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat

Listen to this article
Robbie Grewal: Wanted two powerhouse actors pitted against each other
x
00:00

Since May, Siddharth Anand’s yet-untitled production has piqued curiosity among fans, and for good reason. To begin with, it’s a heist thriller, a genre that’s not frequently seen in Hindi cinema. More importantly, it sees two powerful actors, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, pitted against each other. Khan, one of the early birds in Indian digital entertainment with Sacred Games, will return to Netflix with the Robbie Grewal-directed venture. The director is naturally gung-ho about the project, and hopes to take it on floors early next year. “The idea from the word go was to get two powerhouse performers who are pitted against each other in the film. It’s a true blue heist film, and a caper story when told well is bound to garner interest,” says Grewal.


While Khan has previously worked with Anand on Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), this is his first collaboration with Grewal. The director, who last helmed Adhura Sach, tells us that the protagonist’s role was written keeping Khan in mind. “Saif is such a cool guy with a lovely sense of humour. I’ve had the pleasure of hanging out with him a lot throughout the year. He is refreshingly witty, and that’s what we are keeping in mind. We have written the character keeping his real-life persona in mind.”


For the thriller to look like a battle of titans, it was necessary to get a personality that was the stark opposite of Khan, and yet had as much gravitas as him. Ahlawat, who is riding on the success of Jaane Jaan, was the perfect fit. The director shares, “Jaideep has an imposing personality, and there is a larger-than-life vibe about him. Also, I have to mention that he is a tremendously good-looking man, a true blue Jatt. We have some interesting ideas on how we will present him. In the film, there are two spectrums of talent—both fantastic performers, going at each other.” If things go as planned, the project will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule by mid-year.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan Jaideep Ahlawat bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK