Imtiaz Ali with Ranbir Kapoor on Rockstar set Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rockstar sequel in the works? Imtiaz Ali drops major hint, says ‘An idea might come to me’ x 00:00

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has delivered some of the most iconic films. Among them, Rockstar (2011), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, remains a cult classic, loved by audiences for its intense storytelling, memorable performances, and unforgettable music. Fans have long expressed their desire for a sequel, and now, in a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers, Imtiaz Ali has hinted at the possibility of Rockstar 2.

Imtiaz Ali on Rockstar sequel

Imtiaz Ali expressed his openness to the idea of Rockstar 2, sparking excitement among fans who eagerly await another soulful and passionate cinematic experience. The filmmaker said, "Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice," adding, "Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jaaye.” (It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about Rockstar might come up.)

Earlier, on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Imtiaz recalled how he had approached Ranbir Kapoor for a different film, but they ended up reviving his long-forgotten script that had done the rounds. When Imtiaz was chatting with Ranbir, he said, “Sir, I’ve heard that you had a film where this guy says I want to become a musician…” Whatever Ranbir remembered from what he had heard, he narrated to Imtiaz.

About Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar

Rockstar revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir, a young man from Delhi who dreams of becoming a rockstar like his idol, Jim Morrison. He transforms and adopts the persona of Jordan when he meets Heer Kaul, played by Nargis Fakhri, a free-spirited girl with whom he falls in love. The movie portrays Janardhan's journey as he navigates through love, heartbreak, and fame in pursuit of his musical ambitions. It explores themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices one makes for their art.

Rockstar is renowned for its soulful music composed by AR Rahman, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Nadaan Parindey. 'The film received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and music, earning several awards and nominations.