Actor and content creator Prajakta Koli recently got married to her boyfriend of 13-years. The couple had a beautiful three day ceremony in Karjat, Maharashtra. They got married in the presence of their family and close friends. However, actor Rohit Saraf was missing from the wedding festivities.

Rohit Saraf skips Prajakta Koli's wedding

Rohit and Prajakta are close friends having worked together in three seasons of the Netflix series 'Mismatched'. Their characters Rishi and Dimple have a huge fan following among the youth and their love story is loved by them. However, with Saraf not attending his close friend's wedding has made way for speculative theories. Fans are wondering if there is a rift between the two. Curious fans also noticed that Saraf did not drop a like or comment on any of the wedding pictures posted by Prajakta. However, he did put up a post on his Instagram stories congratulating the newlyweds.

"Congratulations @mostlysane @vrishankkhanal You both make the most beautiful couple". While Saraf wished the couple, fans were disappointed to see a straight forward draft congratulatory message instead of a personal note one would write to a friend.

This led to fans suspecting a fallout between the co-stars.

Comments questioning Saraf's absence surfaced on posts by Prajakta. "I haven't seen @rohitsaraf in any of the pictures", "Am I the only one who's wondering where is Rohit!!!! @rohitsaraf 😭", "So happy for themmm💌😭 but where did he @ rohitsaraf disappeared? 😭", "Rohit’s comment is missing guys😭😔", "@rohitsaraf are you playing channa mere aa inside your house".

Amid this some fans noticed Rohit liking an Instagram reel that spoke about a third person coming in between him and Prajakta The video was of them dancing to the song 'Lut putt gaaya' while promoting Mismatched 3.

Where was Rohit Saraf on Prajakta's wedding day?

On the days of Prajakta's wedding, Rohit was seen at Versova jetty returning after his shoot for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. The actor is currently occupied with the shoot of his upcoming film directed by Shashank Khaitan.