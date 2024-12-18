Vidya Malvade recalls shooting portions of Mismatched 3 while battling an eye infection caused by an allergic reaction

(From left) Rannvijay Singh and Vidya Malvade in Mismatched

Going back to the world of Mismatched always fills Vidya Malvade with joy. But shooting the third season was a tough experience for the actor, who reprised her role of Zeenat Karim in the Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli-led romantic comedy. Malvade recalls that she was battling a severe eye infection, caused by an allergic reaction to prawns, during the show’s Hyderabad schedule in early 2023. “We were shooting all night. For dinner, I indulged in a prawn dish. Little did I know it would leave me with swollen, bloodshot eyes in less than an hour. The next thing we shot was this endearing scene between Sid [Rannvijay Singh’s character] and Zeenat on the terrace, and all I wanted to do was scratch the hell out of my itchy, watering eyes. It was painful,” she recounts, before quipping, “I thought I looked like ET.”

Despite her discomfort, Malvade filmed her portions. After the schedule was wrapped up in June, the actor had to undergo eye surgery as the condition had aggravated.

Despite the challenges she faced during the shoot, Malvade says the camaraderie on the set made every moment worthwhile. As the third season of the Netflix show receives love from its fan base, the actor is glad to be a part of the “Mismatched magic.” The secret to the series’ success, she believes, lies in its honest depiction of young love. She reflects, “There is a reason why love stories have the power to change your world. I am so touched by the outpouring of love from fans.”