Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Mismatched S3 Vidya Malvade recalls battling severe eye infection while filming romantic scene

Mismatched S3: Vidya Malvade recalls battling severe eye infection while filming romantic scene

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Vidya Malvade recalls shooting portions of Mismatched 3 while battling an eye infection caused by an allergic reaction

Mismatched S3: Vidya Malvade recalls battling severe eye infection while filming romantic scene

(From left) Rannvijay Singh and Vidya Malvade in Mismatched

Listen to this article
Mismatched S3: Vidya Malvade recalls battling severe eye infection while filming romantic scene
x
00:00

Going back to the world of Mismatched always fills Vidya Malvade with joy. But shooting the third season was a tough experience for the actor, who reprised her role of Zeenat Karim in the Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli-led romantic comedy. Malvade recalls that she was battling a severe eye infection, caused by an allergic reaction to prawns, during the show’s Hyderabad schedule in early 2023. “We were shooting all night. For dinner, I indulged in a prawn dish. Little did I know it would leave me with swollen, bloodshot eyes in less than an hour. The next thing we shot was this endearing scene between Sid [Rannvijay Singh’s character] and Zeenat on the terrace, and all I wanted to do was scratch the hell out of my itchy, watering eyes. It was painful,” she recounts, before quipping, “I thought I looked like ET.”


Despite her discomfort, Malvade filmed her portions. After the schedule was wrapped up in June, the actor had to undergo eye surgery as the condition had aggravated.


Despite the challenges she faced during the shoot, Malvade says the camaraderie on the set made every moment worthwhile. As the third season of the Netflix show receives love from its fan base, the actor is glad to be a part of the “Mismatched magic.” The secret to the series’ success, she believes, lies in its honest depiction of young love. She reflects, “There is a reason why love stories have the power to change your world. I am so touched by the outpouring of love from fans.” 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rannvijay singh vidya malvade zeenat aman netflix Mismatched Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK