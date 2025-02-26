Breaking News
From jowar khichdi, musallam, to mutton poori - all the food at Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding

Updated on: 26 February,2025 09:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
While Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding was a rollicking affair in the presence of close friends and family members, here’s a look at the delectable food that was served at the ceremony

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's wedding food Pics/Instagram

YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday. While the wedding was a rollicking affair in the presence of close friends and family members, here’s a look at the delectable food that was served at the ceremony. 


Food at Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding 


Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram and documented some of the dishes that were served at the wedding. He wrote, “Wishing @mostlysane & @vrishankkhanal a lifetime of happiness, love and companionship. You both are the finest, loveliest, and most beautiful inside-out humans that I've had the pleasure of being friends with in this lifetime. To me, you both are perfect! Happy married life, P+V. Also, saare functions ka khana was extra Delishaaas - that Jowar Khichdi, Musallam, Panki, dim sums, and mutton poori, uffff - No. 1 reason I love weddings.”


 
 
 
 
 
Prajakta and Vrishank’s designer outfits 

The couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram. They were dressed in custom Anita Dongre ensembles. Prajakta wore a custom pichhwai lehenga with palm trees and tiny Prajakta flowers hand-painted and hand-embroidered. Vrishank on the other hand wore a tone-on-tone nature-inspired silk sherwani. Check out the pictures below. 

 
 
 
 
 
How Prajakta and Vrishank met

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame. “We met at a common friend's house when I was 18 and Vrishank was 22. On a whim, we ended up exchanging BlackBerry Messenger pins, which was the rage back then. Since we were young and unhinged, we ended up talking all day and all night and soon realised there was a lot more than ‘just talking’,” the couple told Vogue India. 

Professionally, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane was the sole YouTuber from India that Bill Gates welcomed at the Microsoft offices in 2023. Koli was also one of the six YouTubers invited to the WEF meeting in Davos. Additionally, she made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan-starring film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ and she is well-recognized for appearing in the Netflix series ‘Mismatched.’ 

