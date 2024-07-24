Have you heard?

Rohit Shetty

Cinema is cinema

Rohit Shetty is known for his mainstream entertainers and has no intention of breaking away from his style of filmmaking. Asked if he would veer towards making art-driven cinema, Shetty, known for the Ajay Devgn-starrers Singham and Golmaal franchises, said, “I’m happy with the kind of space I’m working in. I really enjoy putting together the kind of films that I work on. These demarcations of commercial cinema or art-house cinema are given by the audience and the critics. It’s not our job as filmmakers to make these demarcations. You make the kind of cinema that you identify with. Cinema is more than 100 years old now, and there’s a space for every kind of filmmaker to tell their story.”

All the love

Hina Khan, who is known for her work in television, has been documenting her journey after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actor recently took to social media to share a selfie with her partner, Rocky Jaiswal. The two have been dating since 2014. “You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength,” wrote Khan, acknowledging Jaiswal for his support amid her battle. Earlier, the actor shared a video showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session after attending an awards show. Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, rose to prominence with her role of Akshara in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also worked in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 11, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

All drama

Usually always happy to share her opinion on matters, Jaya Bachchan said she has none when asked about the 2024 budget, which was presented on July 23. “I have no reaction; ye koi budget hai reaction karne wala? It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented,” said the Member of Parliament when asked about the matter. Meanwhile, BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari called the budget “balanced” and one that “brought something special for every community”.

Another film

Singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya announced a new film on his birthday yesterday. Titled Jaanam Terii Kasam, the film will release in October 2025. Co-produced by Reshammiya, the film is touted to be a melodic offering. He will collaborate with directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for it. “Jis dard mein aaraam hai ISHK usi ka naam hai,” he wrote online while announcing the news.

Lakshmi, Ganapati, or SRK?

The Grevin Museum in the French capital has honoured Shah Rukh Khan with its set of customised gold coins. A paparazzo shared the update on Instagram with a photo of the coin featuring Khan’s likeness. This makes the actor the first Bollywood star to have gold coins in his name at the Paris wax museum. Khan has previously been earlier immortalised in wax statues in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia. On the work front, Khan’s next is King, in which he shares the screen with his daughter Suhana.

Mama cool!

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who have been rumoured to be dating ever since they shared screen space in their debut movie, The Archies, were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo was accompanied by Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

Agastya and Suhana made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film which also starred Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is set to feature in Ikkis, also starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.

KIFF back for a new edition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced yesterday that the 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held from December 4 to 11. Appointing acclaimed filmmaker Goutam Ghose as KIFF chairman and Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee as vice chairman, Banerjee asserted that like in previous years, the best work in the world and Indian cinema would be showcased during the festival. Speaking at the 44th death anniversary of Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar, Banerjee said he epitomised the culture and heritage of West Bengal and his legacy continues.