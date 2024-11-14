Rohit Shetty reacted to a hilarious video of him and Ajay Devgn giving an interview. He even shared the clip on his Instagram page and thanked his “meme family”

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rohit Shetty reacts to funny video of him repeating Ajay Devgn's lines for an interview: ‘Bhai ne bola…’ x 00:00

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is basking in the success of ‘Singham Again’, his 10th film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, has become an avid social media user, given how he’s reacted to a hilarious video of him and Ajay Devgn giving an interview. Rohit even shared the clip on his Instagram page and thanked his “meme family”.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Rohit Shetty reacts to meme video of him and Ajay Devgn

The video shows Rohit Shetty repeating the same lines as Ajay Devgn during an interview as a part of ‘Singham Again’ promotions. He wrote in the caption, “BHAI NE BOLA KARNE KA TOH KARNE KA, 33 saal ki dosti ka RAAZ. Puri film ka promotion ek taraf and yeh video ek taraf. Thank you my MEME family. Btw Happy Children's Day.”

Varun Dhawan commented, “I was getting scared to send u this but the fact that uv put it out is (clap emojis).”

"And THISSS is why we pay our internet bills," added Parineeti Chopra.

The post also garnered reactions from Ranveer Singh and Jacqueliene Fernandez.

About Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Despite some actors having limited screen time, the film's narrative and high-octane action have captivated audiences across the country.

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Rohit Shetty on 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Rohit Shetty opened up about the success of his latest film 'Singham Again' and also shared his views on its clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"I am very happy that people are liking this film. The film is running for quite long now. A good revenue is being generated for the theatres. People are going to watch this film...We tried to avoid the clash (with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali otherwise we could have released the film anytime. After a week, both the films created a revenue of over Rs 300 crores which is quite rare...," Rohit told ANI.