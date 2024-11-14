Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Shivkumar Gautam changed clothes after firing at NCP leader, came back to spot, say cops
Maharashtra polls: Why Mumbai made to lose big-ticket projects to Gujarat, Congress asks PM Modi
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will decide if state belongs to Phule-Ambedkar-Shahu or Modi-Shah-Adani: Uddhav
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi warns of water crisis if MVA gains power in Maharashtra
Bombay HC refuses to stay release of movie on 2008 Malegaon blast, calls it work of fiction
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rohit Shetty reacts to funny video of him repeating Ajay Devgns lines for an interview Bhai ne bola

Rohit Shetty reacts to funny video of him repeating Ajay Devgn's lines for an interview: ‘Bhai ne bola…’

Updated on: 14 November,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit Shetty reacted to a hilarious video of him and Ajay Devgn giving an interview. He even shared the clip on his Instagram page and thanked his “meme family”

Rohit Shetty reacts to funny video of him repeating Ajay Devgn's lines for an interview: ‘Bhai ne bola…’

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rohit Shetty reacts to funny video of him repeating Ajay Devgn's lines for an interview: ‘Bhai ne bola…’
x
00:00

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is basking in the success of ‘Singham Again’, his 10th film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, has become an avid social media user, given how he’s reacted to a hilarious video of him and Ajay Devgn giving an interview. Rohit even shared the clip on his Instagram page and thanked his “meme family”. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Rohit Shetty reacts to meme video of him and Ajay Devgn 

The video shows Rohit Shetty repeating the same lines as Ajay Devgn during an interview as a part of ‘Singham Again’ promotions. He wrote in the caption, “BHAI NE BOLA KARNE KA TOH KARNE KA, 33 saal ki dosti ka RAAZ. Puri film ka promotion ek taraf and yeh video ek taraf. Thank you my MEME family. Btw Happy Children's Day.”

Varun Dhawan commented, “I was getting scared to send u this but the fact that uv put it out is (clap emojis).”

"And THISSS is why we pay our internet bills," added Parineeti Chopra. 

The post also garnered reactions from Ranveer Singh and Jacqueliene Fernandez. 

About Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ 

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Despite some actors having limited screen time, the film's narrative and high-octane action have captivated audiences across the country.

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Rohit Shetty on 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Rohit Shetty opened up about the success of his latest film 'Singham Again' and also shared his views on its clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"I am very happy that people are liking this film. The film is running for quite long now. A good revenue is being generated for the theatres. People are going to watch this film...We tried to avoid the clash (with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali otherwise we could have released the film anytime. After a week, both the films created a revenue of over Rs 300 crores which is quite rare...," Rohit told ANI.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit shetty ajay devgn Singham Again Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK