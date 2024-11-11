It's been confirmed that Salman Khan will be having a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John that will be released in theatres on December 25. The film is presented by Atlee

While it has been speculated and reported that superstar Salman Khan will be making a power-packed cameo in Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John', there has never been an official word on the same. Well, that is not case anymore. Varun Dhawan has confirmed with his recent tweet to a fan that the superstar will indeed be seen in the upcoming action film.

Varun Dhawan hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on social media where he answered a range of questions, mostly related to his recent release 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and his upcoming work. An X user asked, "Bhai ka cameo #BbayJohn me kitne minutes ka hai". Salman is referred to as Bhai by his fans.

Responding to the question, Varun said, "Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega. With this he as confirmed that Salman will indeed appear in the film but refused to comment on the length of his role

When another fan asked about Salman Khan's cameo in the film, he said the audience to come to the theatres on December 25.

About Varun Dhawan's Baby John

The taster cut of Baby John as the teaser is being called has been unveiled. Directed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ is an exciting masala family entertainer filled with action, drama, and thrilling moments, complemented by great music and a stellar cast. The video shows Varun, in a cop avatar, being a doting dad to a little girl, who narrates the story of the ant and the elephant. It also suggests the actor locking horns with Jackie as the antagonist.

Varun Dhawan leads an impressive ensemble cast, which includes Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. This holiday season is going to be even more exciting for the cinema lovers. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

His debut show ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been released on Prime Video. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Border 2 in the pipeline.