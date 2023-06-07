Breaking News
Ronit Roy shares interesting details about his 'Bloody Daddy' character

Updated on: 07 June,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Ronit Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ronit Roy shares interesting details about his 'Bloody Daddy' character
Actor Ronit Roy is all set to woo his fans with his role of a drug mogul in 'Bloody Daddy', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.


Sharing details about his character, Ronit said, "As an actor, it is my responsibility to dive deep into the depths of human complexity and bring forth characters that challenge societal norms. Portraying the role of a drug lord in 'Bloody Daddy' was a transformative experience, that allowed me to explore the darkest corners of the human psyche. Through this role, I aimed to shed light on the intricate layers of a complex individual and the consequences of a life immersed in the underworld. It is through such challenging characters that we can truly understand the duality of human nature and the power of storytelling to provoke introspection and ignite change."


The film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.


'Bloody Daddy', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will be out on Jio Cinema on June 9.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

