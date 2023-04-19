Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'

Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently shared a cryptic message on his social media. The note came across as a personal update as the actor seemed betrayed by someone close to him

IANS

Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently shared a cryptic message on his social media. The note came across as a personal update as the actor seemed betrayed by someone close to him. Ronit took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture of a note. It read, "Bhai...bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn't do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine."

In the caption, he wrote, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove."

Ronit's post immediately met with widespread reactions from the netizens particularly his 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star and Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani. She took to the comments section and wrote in Hindi and asked him what happened: "Kya hua?"

'Anupama' actor Rupali Ganguly expressed her support as she commented: "I totally feel u... Take it with a pinch of salt and move on... Ekla Cholo re!"

On the work front, Ronit Roy will be seen in one of the lead roles alongside Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy'. 'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9 this year.

In a conversation with mid-day.com, Ronit talked about how he has miles to go in his career. He said, "Yes. I may be slow to get there, but there is so much to be done. There are many actors and directors I have not worked with yet. I want to be an actor on a global scale. I want to speak different languages. It would seem impossible about 20 years ago, but not any longer."

