Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took home a puppy from the Adoptathon 2023. Stars like Saif Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria were spotted at the event

Soha and Saif with mom Sharmila Tagore at Adoptathon 2023 (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Rupali Ganguly adopts a puppy, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria support Adoptathon 2023 x 00:00

Several Bollywood stars including Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Saiee Manjrekar were spotted at the two-day Adoptathon, Asia's largest adoption camp for Indian breed puppies and kittens in Bandra, Mumbai. Organised by World For All Animal Care and Adoptions (WFA), the two-day event aimed to find loving homes for over 200 healthy Indian breed puppies and kittens. It was organised on December 9 and 10 at Bandra, Mumbai, after a three-year break.

Actress Saiee Manjrekar was spotted at the Adoptathon on Day 1, playing with cute puppies and spending time with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Actress Tara Surtaria showed her support by sharing a video from the event. She wrote, "It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Because the @worldforallanimaladoptions is hosting two days of adoption camps for the sweetest pups and kittens in the city and supporting wonderful centres like @raksha.love that do such great work.. Adopting or fostering those in need is the most precious gift you can give yourself and our friends in the animal world this Christmas!!! I spent my morning with them and am hopeful to foster or adopt too. The amount of love and licks in this adoptathon is incomparable!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARAð« (@tarasutaria)

The Pataudi family - Saif Ali Khan, Soha and their mother Sharmila Tagore paid a visit on Day 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly adopted a puppy and asked her Instagram followers for name suggestions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The event is also supported by the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Athiya Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World For All Animal Care (@worldforallanimaladoptions)

World For All has a proven track record, having provided a haven for 250 animals in the past. This time, their goal is to see 120 more adorable companions find their forever families. WFA has extended its reach to include individuals, non-governmental organisations, families, and societies in submitting their rescued animals for adoption. The furry creatures, who are between the ages of two and six months old, have been vaccinated, dewormed, and are looking for a safe and loving home.