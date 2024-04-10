Breaking News
Mumbai: 25-year-old yoga teacher molested on local train; suspect held
Raj Thackeray will address rallies in support of PM Modi: Shinde-led Sena leader
BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for April 14
Pune cops prohibit transgender individuals from demanding money at traffic junctions
Thane residents asked to report health issues to authorities as temperature soars
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan L Butani For Aayush action is like dance
<< Back to Elections 2024

Karan L Butani: For Aayush, action is like dance

Updated on: 11 April,2024 05:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Ruslaan director decodes how Sharma, who has a flair for action, pulled off a set-piece with ease

Karan L Butani: For Aayush, action is like dance

A still from the film

Listen to this article
Karan L Butani: For Aayush, action is like dance
x
00:00

With Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma and director Karan L Butani wanted to craft an out-and-out action thriller, showcasing the leading man as a killing machine. While superstar Salman Khan has praised his brother-in-law’s action avatar after seeing the trailer, the director believes that Sharma has a natural flair for the genre. “Aayush performs action gracefully. For him, it’s like dance. We have used a single shot in the trailer, and I remember there were no rehearsals for it. He saw action director Vikram Dahiya perform it, made notes and did it,” recalls Butani.


The April 26 release—also starring Vidya Malavade, Jagapathi Babu and Sushrii Mishraa—revolves around a rebel who is in search of his identity. Sharma dedicated himself fully for his first hardcore action role, says Butani. “I have worked with other actors who would be on the set, perform their scenes and leave. But  the relationship starts and ends on the set. With Aayush, it doesn’t. He would call me 20 times a day to know details about the film; he’d come up with suggestions. He is thoroughly involved, and that pushed me to up my game. My hero went all out, so I had to deliver.” 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aayush sharma bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK