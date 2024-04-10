Ruslaan director decodes how Sharma, who has a flair for action, pulled off a set-piece with ease

A still from the film

Listen to this article Karan L Butani: For Aayush, action is like dance x 00:00

With Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma and director Karan L Butani wanted to craft an out-and-out action thriller, showcasing the leading man as a killing machine. While superstar Salman Khan has praised his brother-in-law’s action avatar after seeing the trailer, the director believes that Sharma has a natural flair for the genre. “Aayush performs action gracefully. For him, it’s like dance. We have used a single shot in the trailer, and I remember there were no rehearsals for it. He saw action director Vikram Dahiya perform it, made notes and did it,” recalls Butani.

The April 26 release—also starring Vidya Malavade, Jagapathi Babu and Sushrii Mishraa—revolves around a rebel who is in search of his identity. Sharma dedicated himself fully for his first hardcore action role, says Butani. “I have worked with other actors who would be on the set, perform their scenes and leave. But the relationship starts and ends on the set. With Aayush, it doesn’t. He would call me 20 times a day to know details about the film; he’d come up with suggestions. He is thoroughly involved, and that pushed me to up my game. My hero went all out, so I had to deliver.”

ADVERTISEMENT