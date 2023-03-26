Saba Azad drops stunning pics in saree; Hrithik Roshan reacts

Hrithik Roshan, a Bollywood actor, left a heartfelt comment on his actress-singer girlfriend Saba Azad's saree photo

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has dropped a love-filled comment on his actress-singer girlfriend Saba Azad's picture dressed in a saree.



Saba took to Instagram, where she shared a few pictures of herself in a shimmery blue and golden Manish Malhotra saree.



She captioned the image: ‘Mermaid but make it disco!!’



Hrithik could not stop gushing over her pictures. He wrote: ‘I see you’ along with a heart emoticon.

The couple has been dating for several months and is often spotted together at film parties and events.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in 2000, and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating last year. We have seen this couple often at parties and family functions together.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the neo-noir thriller film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, directed by Pushkar Gayathri. While Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani played supporting roles in the film, It was a remake of a 2017 Tamil movie with the same name, ‘Vikram Vedha,' which stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor which will be directed by Siddharth Anand who has also directed films like ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

On the other hand, Saba is recently seen in 'Rocket Boys' season 2.

(with inputs from IANS)