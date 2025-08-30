Denying plagiarism claims made by producer KMKZ, composer duo Sachet-Parampara have announced that they will file a defamation case in return. KMKZ claimed that the duo's song Raanjhan from Do Patti was copied

After mid-day’s report on Friday (Creators fast and loose about picking up third-party beats, August 29) regarding plagiarism charges against Raanjhan, a song from Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s Do Patti (2024), music composer duo Sachet-Parampara issued a strong denial. They clarified that the song is their original composition and has not been taken from international music producer KMKZ’s creation from two years ago. In fact, they have now announced that they will take legal action against the plagiarism claims.

Parampara Thakur told mid-day that the claims made by KMKZ were a way to garner “unnecessary popularity”. “Whoever is claiming to have produced the music for Raanjhan is making false allegations, aimed only at gaining unnecessary popularity. We have shared the original music files and piano scores with YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, which proves that our work is original. The F sharp scale chord progression is generic and can be used in multiple major-scale songs. Chords like F sharp, E flat minor, and D flat can be put together by any composer if they’re making a song on the F sharp major scale,” explained Parampara. She added that KMKZ’s request to strike down the song had been rejected after “major platforms reviewed our original file.”

The composers asserted that they take pride in their original compositions and have never resorted to petty theft. “Our lawyers have taken this matter to court now. We will be filing a defamation case against them for hampering our long-earned goodwill in the music industry. Such misleading acts/claims by anyone will not be tolerated,” shared Parampara, adding that they will never break the trust of their loyal and ardent fans who have followed their work for the last 10 years.

Not the only case

This marks the second plagiarism controversy for the ‘Do Patti’ album. Earlier in 2024, Kolkata-based music producer Rajarshi Mitter had alleged that the track ‘Maiyya’ was lifted from his composition and had served a legal notice to the makers.