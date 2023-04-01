Sachin-Jigar marks 12th anniversary of their chartbuster 'Char Baj Gaye'

Music composer Sachin-Jigar celebrates 12 years of their party anthem ‘Char Baj Gaye’

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena, and Dance Basanti. The talented duo celebrates 12 years of their album F.A.L.T.U. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza and had around 11 songs.

The film had popular songs like Char Baj Gaye, Fully Faltu, Bhoot Aaya, and Awaaz. Char Baj Gaye turned out to be one of the most popular tracks, which plays at every party. The music collection of F. A. L. T. U. is still hailed as the voice of the youth thanks to a variety of hit tracks. The music in the movie by Sachin-Jigar not only reflected the feelings of the moment but also pushed the story of four friends who were facing bleak futures due to their subpar grades.

Actors like Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jackyy Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Boman Irani, Angad Bedi, and Darshan Jariwala were part of the comedy film F.A.L.T.U. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Puja Entertainment. The film was a remake of the 2006 American comedy film ‘Accepted’ which was directed by Steve Pink.

Talking about the album, Sachin-Jigar said, 'F.A.L.T.U. will always be an album that will always hold a special place in our hearts. When we created Char Baj Gaye, we knew it would be a hit, but we never knew this song would be popular even 12 years after its release. Even during our live performances, we still get requests to perform this song, which is very reassuring.’

Music composers Sachin and Jigar are currently working on an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, a web series called Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, and a few other untitled projects.