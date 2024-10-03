After the grand success of our Marathi film 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2, Sachin Pilgaonkar is now looking forward to directing a Hindi film. His last directorial in Hindi was 'Jaana Pehchana' (2011)

After the remarkable success of the Marathi comedy family drama 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2', director-producer-actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is eager to direct his next film, a commercial entertainer in Hindi.

The celebrated actor-director-producer Sachin Pilgaonkar has received immense praise for his recently released Marathi film 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2', which became the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of the year.

Sharing his thoughts, Sachin Pilgaonkar stated, "After the grand success of our Marathi film 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2', I am now looking forward to directing a Hindi film, a complete entertainer. I have been a commercial filmmaker, directing various films across different genres over the years. Commercial family entertainers are my forte. Since I have primarily directed Marathi films in recent years, I am now looking forward to directing a Hindi film once again. The immense love and support from the audience for my work have kept me on my toes, and even after 60 years in the industry, I still have the same passion and energy for cinema, which drives me to continue." The last Hindi film directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar was Jaana Pehchana, which was released in 2011.

The celebrated actor, with a career spanning over 200 films, has directed 23 films, including iconic Marathi comedies such as 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi' and 'Navra Maza Navsacha'. Known for directing the super-hit, long-running Hindi TV comedy 'Tu Tu Main Main', starring Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo, Sachin has also directed Hindi films such as 'Prem Deewane', starring Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, and 'Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai'.

'Navra Maza Navsacha 2' is a sequel to the 2005 film 'Navra Maza Navsacha', starring Ashok Saraf, Nirmiti Sawant, and others in pivotal roles alongside the lead pair Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The sequel has achieved significant box office success, earning Rs 19 crores in the first 10 days, and it is widely loved not only by the Indian audience but also by the diaspora in the USA and Canada.

Sachin is also an actor, and the last Hindi movie he appeared in was 'Qaidi Band' in 2018. Sachin's wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, is also an actor, and she has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. Their daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar, is also an actor and is very popular among younger audiences. She is known for 'Mirzapur', 'The Broken News', and 'Guilty Minds'. She is currently celebrating the success of 'Taaza Khabar 2', in which she co-starred with Bhuvan Bam and veteran actor Javed Jaffrey.