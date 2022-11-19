×
Sachin Pilgaonkar: Tabassumji was my first mother in Hindi films

Updated on: 19 November,2022 09:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Pilgaonkar paid tribute to Tabassum in a conversation with mid-day.com

Sachin Pilgaonkar/Instagram


Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar had shared screen space with veteran film actor, talk show host and YouTuber Tabassum who died on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He paid tribute to his first onscreen mother, in conversation with mid-day.com


Pilgaonkar said, "Tabassumji was my first mother in Hindi films. 'Zimbo ka Beta' was my first Hindi movie as a child actor in which she played my mother. I have fond memories of her and she was a wonderful person, versatile and warm. I will always miss her. May her pure soul rest in peace by God’s grace."



