Sachin Pilgaonkar: Tabassumji was my first mother in Hindi films

Pilgaonkar paid tribute to Tabassum in a conversation with mid-day.com
Sachin Pilgaonkar/Instagram
Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar had shared screen space with veteran film actor, talk show host and YouTuber Tabassum who died on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He paid tribute to his first onscreen mother, in conversation with mid-day.com
Pilgaonkar said, "Tabassumji was my first mother in Hindi films. 'Zimbo ka Beta' was my first Hindi movie as a child actor in which she played my mother. I have fond memories of her and she was a wonderful person, versatile and warm. I will always miss her. May her pure soul rest in peace by God’s grace."
Also Read: Sharmila Tagore: Tabassum knew how to hold an audience