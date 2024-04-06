Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand team up 17 years after their film 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'

Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan have previously collaborated on Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. They have now joined hands for 'Jewel Thief'

Director Siddharth Anand reunited with actor Saif Ali Khan and was spotted by the paparazzi outside Marflix Pictures. The director-actor duo had worked together in 'Salaam Namaste' (2005) and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' (2007). Having reunited 17 years after their last project, speculations are rife about them working on a project together, although there are no official announcements on the same.

According to media reports, Siddharth Anand is producing ‘Jewel Thief’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. Amid these reports, the filmmaker along with producer Mamta Anand were spotted meeting Saif Ali Khan along with Kunal Kapoor at the Marflix Pictures office.

This directorial by Robbie Grewal is currently in the production stage with an international shoot lined up in May. The project, produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Pictures, is slated to stream on a leading OTT platform.

Mid-day had earlier reported that the duo will commence the second schedule of 'Jewel Thief' in Mumbai on Sunday. For the international schedule in May, the team plans on exploring yet unexplored locations internationally. From War (2019) to Pathaan (2023) and the recent Fighter, lavishly mounted action films with stunning locations are Anand’s trademark. He wants to continue that with his productions as well. To this end, Grewal and he have put aside the heist thriller’s key action set-pieces for the international leg. A source says, “Robbie had recently gone to Europe on a recce. He has locked Georgia and a few other locations. The key was to find locales that haven’t been shown in Bollywood films. The international crew has already begun its prep. After the Mumbai schedule is wrapped around April 25, the team will fly out to shoot the action-heavy scenes and a song in the foreign location.” Jewel Thief also stars Nikita Dutta.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be making his Telugu film debut this year with the film 'Devara'. The film also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in October this year. The film has been directed by Kortala Siva.