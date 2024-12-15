Recently, the Kapoor family met PM Narendra Modi to commemorate the birth centenary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan shares exclusive snippets from his conversation

Kapoor family with PM Narendra Modi, Kareen and Saif with PM Modi (R)

Recently the Kapoor family met the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and in no time, the pics went viral. This meet and greet was the talk of both, the tinsel town and the Parliament. Prime Minister Modi met the filmy family to celebrate Raj Kapoor's birth centenary. Apart from Saif, other members of the Kapoor family were present too including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Aadar, and Armaan Jain.

Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary

Raj Kapoor was born on December 14, 1924, and to commemorate 100 years of his legacy, several of his films were re-released in cinemas and a lot of events were held to honour the cinematic prodigy. Saif had expressed his happiness in being a part of this wonderful celebration. He thanked Kareena, Karishma, and Ranbir Kapoor and called it an honour to have a stamp of the legend Raj Kapoor to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from their meet and greet with PM Narendra Modi on her Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan's conversation with PM Narendra Modi

Saif Ali Khan also met PM Modi and in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he shared some snippets from his conversation with the head of the country. Saif Ali Khan said, “He arrived after a day in Parliament, so I was wondering if he would be tired. But he put on a warm smile and was attentive and charming to us all!”

Saif revealed that PM Narendra Modi was eager to meet my sons and thought I would bring Taimur and Jeh with me. He further asked me individually about both his parents, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer late Mansoon Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif also shared that PM Modi signed a paper for both my sons that Kareena had asked him to.

Lastly, the Sacred Games actor shared that he had asked Shri Narendra Modi about how much rest he has got. Saif said, "To me, he looked like he was working very hard running the country, and still taking time to connect on this level. I asked him how much rest he got and he said about three hours a night." Saif mentioned, it was a special day for them and they all felt honoured as the PM had taken out valuable time from his schedule to specially meet them.