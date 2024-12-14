Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming cop film Spirit starring Prabhas will reportedly feature Mrunal Thakur as female lead. Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor are in talks to play negative roles

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a space for himself in the Bollywood space with two hit films - Kabir Singh and Animal. And now, he is all set to make another big Hindi cop film starring Prabhas in the lead role. Prabhas will be donning a cop avatar for the movie and while the film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2025, it is slated for a release in 2026. In addition, the team is also currently casting for the action film along with pre-production work.

Mrunal Thakur to play female lead in Spirit?

Reports in Pinkvilla have it that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also in talks with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

The source told the portal, “Spirit is the most ambitious and awaited films of Indian Cinema, and the makers are going all out to have the best and most talented actors of world cinema on board the film. While Prabhas is locked to play the role of a cop, the conversations are in progress with Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor with the latter two for the negative turn."

Spirit is touted to be one of the biggest films from SRV and in Hindi cinema as it is said to be his attempt to change how cop-based films are looked at in general. In fact, the report also stated that the story is a never-before-seen template for a commercial Indian film and while there are good and bad people, it will also have many grey elements that Vanga is known for. The source was quoted as saying, "Every character has a purpose, and it’s among the most ambitious films for Sandeep Reddy Vanga."

Saif and Kareena in negative roles?

In addition, reports have it that the team is currently in the writing and prep phase of the film and everything is currently in full swing. In fact, those who've heard the narration think that this film will have Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar thanks to Vanga's vision. Saif and Kareena, too, will have a rather interesting dynamic and this will be the first time when a real-life couple will be seen playing a negative role. While the talks are currently on, once the monetary discussions are complete, they will sign the dotted lines.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is slated for a release in 2026. SRV will move to Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor post Spirit's release.