Actor Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery after sustaining six stab wounds from an unknown intruder who attacked him

Saif Ali Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Knife lodged in Saif Ali Khan's spine removed, actor has been shifted to ICU': Lilavati Hospital x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified intruder who stabbed him multiple times on Thursday at this Bandra residence. The 54-year-old was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery after sustaining six stab wounds. The actor’s team has issued a statement that he is out of danger and is currently being monitored by doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger

A statement shared by the actor’s team read, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

Spokespersons from Lilavati hospital confirmed that the actor's surgery went well and he has been shifted to the ICU. Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange said, "He sustained major injury to the thoracic spine, due to knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and to repair the leaking spinal fluid. There were two other deep wounds on his left hand and right side of the neck, which were repaired by the plastic surgery team led by Dr Leena Jain. Mr Saif Ali Khan was also monitored during the surgery by Dr Srinivas Kudva,, our cardiologist. He is completely stable now, in recovery mode, and completely out of danger. We will be moving him out of the ICU tomorrow morning, and planning his discharge in a day or two.

What happened at Saif’s home?

An unidentified intruder entered Saif’s home around 2 am and first argued with the actor's house help. When Khan intervened, he was attacked with a sharp object. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. He was accompanied by his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Saif sustained 6 stab wounds

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said “Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified."

Jr NTR, Pooja Bhatt, Ravi Kishan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Chiranjeevi were among the first set of celebs who expressed shock over the incident.

Saif’s upcoming movie

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.