Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday who stabbed him multiple times which led to hospitalisation

Saif Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'I feel ashamed': Urvashi Rautela apologises to Saif Ali Khan for insensitive statement on his attack x 00:00

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is currently on a promotional spree for her latest release Daaku Maharaaj has apologised to Saif Ali Khan for her insensitive statement when asked about the brutal attack on the actor. Saif was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday who stabbed him multiple times which led to hospitalisation. Urvashi faced flak for deviating the conversation towards her expensive gifts.

What Urvashi Rautela said about Saif Ali Khan’s attack

In an interview with ANI, Urvashi Rautela was asked about her take on the incident, to which she replied, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the attack on actor #SaifAliKhan, actor Urvashi Rautela says, "...It is very unfortunate...This creates an insecurity that anybody can attack us. What happened is very unfortunate...All my prayers are with them (Saif Ali Khan and his family)." pic.twitter.com/fcLtGsWSvG — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Urvashi Rautela apologises to Saif Ali Khan

As the video went viral, Urvashi received flak for being insensitive. She shared a note on Instagram apologising for the same. Urvashi wrote, “Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through.”

First Indian female actress in the universe to apologise to saif ali khan on 17th January #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/Fl62IBgZzt — Dr.Bhavesh Varandani (@11GoGetter11) January 17, 2025

She added, “Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.”

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. While Saif is "out of danger," doctors continue to monitor him.