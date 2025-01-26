Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stepped out together for the first time since the horrific stabbing incident. They have been provided temporary police protection

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor step out with heavy security for the first time since stabbing attack x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stepped out together for the first time since the horrific stabbing incident that took place on January 16. While the 'Omkara' actor opted for a blue T-shirt and matching denim, Kareena Kapoor went for a gray sweatshirt, black baggy trousers, and a sports cap. The duo was surrounded by high security. As per reports, the couple has been provided temporary police protection following the incident.

Mumbai Police collects Saif's blood sample

Earlier, the Mumbai Police collected Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation as part of the ongoing probe. was attacked last week by an intruder, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack and was discharged after 6 days.

Kareena Kapoor’s statement after the attack

Kareena took to her Instagram to share a statement, revealing that the day had been "incredibly challenging" for the family. The actress also thanked everyone for their support while also requesting privacy during this "difficult time".

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in films like LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In addition, on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh.

Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.