Saif Ali Khan attended the teaser launch of his upcoming Netflix film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.

Saif Ali Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan resumes work after stabbing incident, arrives at Netflix’s Jewel Thief teaser launch x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, who sustained several stab wounds when an intruder attacked him at his Bandra home with the intent to theft, resumed work within weeks of the incident that got him hospitalised for 6 days. Saif attended the teaser launch of his upcoming Netflix film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. He was seen wearing a cast on his left hand and sported a casual avatar in a denim-on-denim look.

What happened at Saif’s house?

Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

A statement shared by the actor’s team read, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

About Netflix’s Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

Siddharth Anand makes his streaming debut with Netflix’s Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins starring powerhouses, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. According to the streaming giant’s synopsis, a jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

Siddharth Anand on his streaming debut

Producers, Siddharth and Mamta Anand shared, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief. This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. It’s a project that pushes creative boundaries with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals. Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this thrilling journey with audiences across the globe, transcending borders and redefining how stories are experienced. This marks an exciting chapter for Marflix as we bring our passion for cinema to the dynamic world of streaming, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure.”