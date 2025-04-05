Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that only Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra have been approached for Race 4, which is currently in the scripting stage. He also clarified that no other actors have been finalized and urged media to avoid speculation

Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the Race franchise with its fourth installment. After starring in the first two films, Saif was replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3, leaving fans surprised. Now, it has been confirmed that Saif will be returning to the popular heist film series. Although the film is still in its scripting stage, there have been several rumors about new faces joining the cast. Producer Ramesh Taurani has now addressed and clarified the casting buzz.

Race 4 casting update

In an official statement to the press, Taurani said that only two actors have been approached for Race 4. “We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next installment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our PR team.”

There have been media reports speculating that actresses like Sharvari, Manushi Chhillar, and Rakul Preet Singh have been signed for the film. However, the casting is yet to be finalized. Like the previous installments, Race 4 is expected to feature an ensemble cast led by Saif.

The first two films in the franchise featured stars like Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, and Sameera Reddy.

Saif confirmed for Race 4

Meanwhile, Taurani had previously confirmed earlier this year that Saif would indeed return to the Race franchise. In an interview with PTI, he stated:

“Saif will be back in the Race franchise, and we are excited to have him on board. He did a great job in the first two films. The film will boast an ensemble cast, and we are finalizing the script and cast. We haven’t finalized the director either. We will announce the film officially before we go on floors, most likely next year.”

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the film 'Jewel Thief' scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 25. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.