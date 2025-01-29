Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, from Bangladesh, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor install a wire fence at their Bandra home after stabbing attack - watch video

It’s been about two weeks since Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra home in a theft attempt. While Saif and his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor have been provided police protection, the couple have heightened security measures at their abode in Satguru Sharan. After installing CCTVs in the building, the duo got a wire fence built on their balcony. Watch the video below.

What happened at Saif and Kareena’s house?

Saif was attacked by an intruder identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, from Bangladesh, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery last week. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he greeted the media and acknowledged their presence.

Mumbai Police claim to have ample evidence

The Mumbai Police held a press meeting, claiming they had ample evidence against the arrested accused. The police also confirmed that the accused entered India from Bangladesh and stayed at various locations in Kolkata for several days. During the press conference, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Additional Commissioner of Police, shut down rumours that the fingerprints did not match the accused.

The spokesperson said, "Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person."

Saif Ali Khan's work projects

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.