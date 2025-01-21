Days after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, a report suggests the auto driver who rushed him to the hospital was rewarded by an institution

A happy news has come for all the Saif Ali Khan fans. The report has it that the actor will be discharged from the hospital by this evening. After being stabbed by a robber, Saif was quickly taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. While earlier it was said that the rickshaw driver had denied any money to take the bleeding Saif to the hospital, a new update has it that an organization has awarded him Rs 11,000 for his commendable work.

Days after the unfortunate incident happened at Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence, News24 has reported that the driver of the auto-rickshaw, who took Saif to the hospital, has been rewarded with Rs 11,000 by an institution.

Bhajan Singh, the rickshaw driver, shared while speaking to ANI that he hasn't been contacted by Kareena Kapoor. “I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning… I did not think about money that night… I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I have not had any conversation with them," Singh stated.

About Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

The stabbing incident happened at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor’s home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Saif Ali Khan’s work projects

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal’s first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan’s and Jaideep Ahlawat’s characters.