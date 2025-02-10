Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about what happened that night and also revealed how Kareena and Taimur were tense about his injury.

In Pic: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan

'Are you going to die?': Saif Ali Khan reveals the heartbreaking question Taimur asked after seeing him covered in blood

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case took everyone by shock, and after the actor was admitted to the hospital, several versions of what happened came to light. Meanwhile, Saif has finally opened up about what happened that night and also revealed how Kareena and Taimur were tense about his injury.

Saif Ali Khan revealed Taimur saw him covered in blood

While sharing what happened after the intruder entered the house, Saif Ali Khan, in conversation with Bombay Times, revealed, "He escaped the way he came – though we didn’t know that. He had gone the way he came in – which was up a drainpipe into the kids’ bathroom. I don’t think he knew where he was. And we all headed downstairs. It was a filmi scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs)."

Kareena Kapoor was shouting for rickshaw

Further revealing how he and the house helps wanted to catch him, it was Kareena who stopped him and asked him to go to the hospital. Saif shared, "We said – ‘Let’s get him.’ And Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I’ve got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he’s (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them.’ So then we all went downstairs. Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw, or a cab, or anything. I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She said – you go to the hospital, and I’ll go to my sister’s house. She was making calls frantically – but nobody was up."

Taimur asked heartbreaking question to Saif

While talking about how Kareena Kapoor was worried about Saif and how Taimur asked him a heart-wrenching question, the actor revealed, "And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’"

Saif Ali Khan on people calling the incident a ‘PR stunt’

While this incident came as a shock to the entire industry, soon after Saif was discharged from the hospital, a lot of negativity came his way, with many saying that it was "just a PR stunt." Reacting to such comments and negativity, Saif shared, "I think it is expected that there will be all kinds of reactions to something like this. There will be people ridiculing it. There will be people not believing it, people making fun of it. And I think that’s fine because it is what gives color to the world. If everyone had a sympathetic reaction to something, it would be flat and dull. And I expected it, so there is no need to react to it."