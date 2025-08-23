Veteran actress Saira Banu celebrated her 81st birthday by making her digital debut on X, connecting with fans through personal memories and tributes. Known for keeping Dilip Kumar’s legacy alive, she now extends her heartfelt storytelling to a wider audience online

In a move that delighted fans, veteran actress Saira Banu marked her 81st birthday with a surprise digital debut on X (formerly Twitter). Known for her iconic performances in films such as Junglee, Padosan, Shagird and Victoria No. 203, the actress chose this special day to step into the social media platform and connect more closely with her admirers. On Instagram, Saira Banu has already struck a chord with fans by keeping the memory of her late husband, the legendary Dilip Kumar, alive through heartfelt tributes, while also recalling fond moments with her co-stars and sharing untold anecdotes from film sets. Her new X account is expected to extend this warm storytelling, offering admirers a treasure of memories from her personal life and illustrious career.

Saira Banu's first post on X

For Saira Banu, birthdays have always been a moment of gratitude rather than celebration. In her first post, she wrote, “My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today.”

Yet, it was the presence of her late husband, the legendary Dilip Kumar, that she described as the “extraordinary gift” of her life. “That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life,” she wrote.

Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/LqhVEaDzE7 — Saira Banu (@SairaBanuKhan) August 23, 2025

Banu’s arrival reflects a larger trend of yesteryear stars embracing digital platforms, sparking renewed interest in their work and introducing their timeless charm to newer generations.

Banu reflects on life as she turns 81

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her past birthday celebrations. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she took a stroll down the memory lane with occasional pit stops.

She wrote, “There are certain days in one’s life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today. I think often of my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, whose strength and wisdom were the earliest pillars of my childhood; of my mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, whose grace and warmth lent colour to my world; and of my elder brother, Sultan, whose guidance has remained a steady hand through every season”.

She further mentioned that the love of her special ones in its constantness, is the true wealth that she has carried across years. Yet life, in its true sense, had one more extraordinary gift awaiting her.

She continued, “What began as admiration for an artist admired from afar was, by the tender hand of destiny, transformed into a companionship most rare. The decision to make my home near his was at the time but a matter of circumstance; little did I suspect it to be providence, gently steering my heart toward him”.

“That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life. And so, as I arrive at another birthday, I do so with gratitude for the many kind wishes that reach me, for the memories that remain ever luminous, and for the presence of my beloved which, though unseen, resides in every corner of my heart. This day, therefore, is not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures, of memories that soften the edges of time, and of a bond that remains my life’s most cherished story”, she added.