'I never doubted him': Saira Banu remembers her 'one true love' Dilip Kumar on their 58th engagement anniversary

Veteran actress Saira Banu shared a slew of images from her engagement day with late iconic star Dilip Kumar and said that she never doubted or questioned him as she “simply loved” him.

Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on their 58th engagement anniversary

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures featuring the two stars from their engagement days. Saira wrote: “MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE, a line uttered by me in the movie ‘HERA PHERI’, and now I wonder, what value does it hold. The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away.”

She revealed she never doubted or questioned Dilip Kumar. She continued, “Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything. Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved.”

She added, “For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands. It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring. #EngagementDay,” wrote Saira.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's love story

Recently, Saira Banu took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures showing her as a child, a grown-up girl, and how she looks now. While sharing these pictures, Banu wrote, “The most precious gift I’ve ever received? A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar that changed my life forever! On a magical evening at my home, he walked in, held my hand, and said, ‘My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl.’ Time stood still. Little did I know, it was the start of our beautiful love story.”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966. The actress was only 22 and Dilip Kumar was 44. Despite many believing that the age difference between the couple would not make their marriage a success, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were married for over 50 years.

