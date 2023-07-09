Saira Banu shares throwback photo; recalls days when she had a 22-inch waistline

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself on social media

Saira Banu, Pic/Instagram

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself on social media. Saira Banu, who recently joined Instagram, reminisced about the days when she had a slender waistline measuring 22 inches. The photograph captured Saira Banu in a salwar kameez, radiating a youthful appearance. Her timeless smile and distinct makeup style evoked nostalgic memories of her dominance in Hindi films during the 1960s and early 1970s, captivating audiences at a young age. In the caption, she expressed her wish for time to stand still.

"The 22 inch waistline in days far gone...Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!" said Saira as she captioned her throwback photo.

Fans quickly showered their love for the actress in the comments section. One user praised her beauty at every age and size, while another expressed admiration by saying she still looked good by the grace of Allah.

Banu joined Instagram two days ago on husband Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary. She shared two happy pictures of hers with Dilip Kumar clicked in different decades. She wrote one of the Dilip Sahab's favourite Urdu couplets in the caption: "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon." In her second post on Instagram, Saira revealed that Dilip liked her in sarees over salwar kameez.

Saira Banu is a veteran Indian film actress who primarily worked in Hindi cinema. She began her acting career at the age of 16 with the film "Junglee" in 1961, which turned out to be a huge success and established her as a leading actress. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, she starred in numerous popular films such as "Purab Aur Paschim," "Victoria No. 203," and "Shagird," among others. She was married to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar until his passing in 2021, and the couple was widely regarded as one of the most iconic pairs in Bollywood. Saira Banu continues to be admired for her contributions to Indian cinema and remains a respected figure in the industry.