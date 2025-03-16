AR Rahman underwent routine check up after he showed symptoms of dehydration. His wife Saira Banu has reacted to his momentary health scare

Saira Rahman and AR Rahman

Listen to this article Saira Rahman clarifies ‘ex-wife’ label, sends wishes amid AR Rahman’s hospitalisation x 00:00

Music Maestro AR Rahman, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Sunday after suffering from dehydration symptoms, was discharged after a routine check-up, the hospital said in a statement. The Oscar-winning music maestro was hospitalised after a bout of dehydration and neck pain following travel, his team said today."AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road this morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up," the medical bulletin of the hospital read.

Saira Rahman reacts to her husband's hospitalisation

Amid his hospitalisation, his wife Saira Rahman send her good wishes to him. In an audio message provided by Rahman’s wife Saira Banu, she told mid-day, "Asalam Alaikum, this is Saira Rahman here, I wish him a speedy recovery. I just got the news that he got chest pain and an angio was performed on him. With the blessings of the Almighty, he is doing fine now, and there’s nothing to be worried about.

While Saira and Rahman had announced their separation last year, the former also cleared that they are still husband and wife, legally. "I also wanted to tell everyone that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife. It’s just that we are separated because of my health issues. Since the last two years, I havent been doing well and I didn’t want to stress him out. But please, I would request the media to not call me ‘ex-wife’ as we are only separated but all my good wishes are still with me. I also want to tell everyone, especially his family that do not give him any kind of stress and to take care of him," she said.

Rahman did not have chest pain

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain". "It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," AR Rahman team said Rahman, 58, is currently busy with his music projects and several gigs. The singer had joined Ed Sheran during his Mathematics Tour concert performance in Chennai last month.He is also set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.