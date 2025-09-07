Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda marked 50 days of Saiyaara in theatres with a special Instagram post. They shared cute pictures and thanked fans for their overwhelming love. The actors described the experience as magical

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have quickly become one of the most loved new on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Their film 'Saiyaara' has been winning hearts across the country since its release on July 18.

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, has now completed 50 successful days in theatres.

The actors, who impressed fans with their powerful performances and sparkling chemistry, marked the special day by sharing adorable pictures together on Instagram. In one photo, Ahaan is seen holding Aneet as she smiles at the camera.

Along with the pictures, they shared an emotional note about the journey of Saiyaara, expressing how the love from audiences feels like "magic" that has connected them to people everywhere.

Their note read, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you. Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward - Aneet & Ahaan."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, 'Saiyaara' marks Ahaan Panday's acting debut, while Aneet Padda, who has previously appeared in 'Salaam Venky' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', plays her first lead role in a film. The film has struck a strong chord with moviegoers and has become the highest-grossing love story ever.

