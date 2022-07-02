Saiyami Kher: Bollywood is witnessing a growth in the number of women directors

Having worked with Ashwiny and Tahira this year, Saiyami on how they are paving the way for more women directors

Saiyami Kher has spent the better part of the year on women-led sets. While she walked into the year filming Tahira Kashyap’s debut feature film Sharmaji Ki Beti, the actor soon moved on to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s web series, Faadu. Kher considers herself fortunate to have brought the vision of two female filmmakers to life, thus playing a role in breaking the proverbial glass ceiling in the directorial department.

“Bollywood is witnessing a [growth] in the number of women directors. Having worked with Tahira and Ashwiny, I can say that filmmakers like them are making way for more and more female directors. Gender should not be the criterion to determine the capability of an individual. One’s ability and not their gender [should be taken into consideration],” says the actor.

Though Sharmaji Ki Beti and Faadu belong to different worlds, Kher notes that the stories are tied by a common thread of sensitivity. “There is a feeling of shared experiences while working with women directors. Both Ashwiny ma’am and Tahira have an important perspective and voice that reflect not only in their stories, but also in their way of collaborating with actors and crew members.”

