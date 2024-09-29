Stating that Ironman 70.3 triathlon has taught her perseverance, Saiyami on channelling it as she resumes the shoot of her next

What do you do after completing the rigorous Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany? Treat yourself to some well-earned rest and relaxation, perhaps? Not if you’re Saiyami Kher. Only a fortnight after she became the first Indian female actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 race in Germany, she has reported to the Hyderabad set of her next with Sunny Deol. “Finishing the Ironman 70.3 has been a long-standing dream. So, I’m happy I managed to train and race in between a hectic shoot schedule. The race has put me in a positive frame of mind. I have pushed my limits, and I’m bringing that same energy back to the set,” she grins.

Director Gopichand Mallineni’s action fare, the working title of which is SDGM, went on floors in Hyderabad in June. Kher shot for the project till September 7, juggling it with her triathlon training. Now, “rejuvenated” from the race, the actor is upbeat about the final schedule that will go on till October. She says, “Balancing my training with this project has been challenging but rewarding. The experience of pushing myself to my limits in the race has taught me perseverance, which I’m channelling into my work on this film. Working with an iconic actor like Sunny sir has been a privilege.”