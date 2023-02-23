Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saiyami Khers upcoming movies are a celebration of the human spirit

Saiyami Kher's upcoming movies are a celebration of the human spirit

Updated on: 23 February,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Saiyami says Ghoomer and Agni bring stories of real-life heroes to reel

Saiyami Kher's upcoming movies are a celebration of the human spirit

Saiyami Kher


Saiyami Kher’s upcoming projects Ghoomer and Agni are worlds apart, yet a common thread binds them. Both movies are a celebration of the human spirit. R Balki’s Ghoomer, which sees her play a specially-abled cricketer, is based on the inspiring story of the late shooter Károly Takács. He practiced the sport with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured, and went on to win two Olympic gold medals. Similarly, Rahul Dholakia’s Agni pays a tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to save people.


Also Read: Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'



Kher considers it an honour to bring such real-life heroes’ stories to the screen. “There are many unsung heroes out there. I am looking forward to the year ahead because I get to play characters who battled adverse circumstances to inspire us,” she says. The actor, who recently wrapped up Agni opposite Pratik Gandhi, says such films have a profound impact on one’s psyche. “Playing such parts gives you perspective not only as an actor, but also as a human being.”


saiyami kher r. balki rahul dholakia bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK