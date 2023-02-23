Saiyami Kher's upcoming movies are a celebration of the human spirit

Saiyami says Ghoomer and Agni bring stories of real-life heroes to reel

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher’s upcoming projects Ghoomer and Agni are worlds apart, yet a common thread binds them. Both movies are a celebration of the human spirit. R Balki’s Ghoomer, which sees her play a specially-abled cricketer, is based on the inspiring story of the late shooter Károly Takács. He practiced the sport with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured, and went on to win two Olympic gold medals. Similarly, Rahul Dholakia’s Agni pays a tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to save people.

Kher considers it an honour to bring such real-life heroes’ stories to the screen. “There are many unsung heroes out there. I am looking forward to the year ahead because I get to play characters who battled adverse circumstances to inspire us,” she says. The actor, who recently wrapped up Agni opposite Pratik Gandhi, says such films have a profound impact on one’s psyche. “Playing such parts gives you perspective not only as an actor, but also as a human being.”