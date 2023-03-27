Salim Merchant: This Disco Dancer is larger than life

Set to present the musical adaptation of Disco Dancer in the city, Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman, on how his appetite for stage shows served him

Salim and Sulaiman Merchant

Come April 14, Mumbai will witness Salim and Sulaiman Merchant’s acclaimed show, Disco Dancer — The Musical, which first premiered in London. The composer duo that previously successfully presented the musical, Umrao Jaan, was on the hunt for a project that was “different”.

“I am a huge disco fan,” says Salim, adding, “I had met Bappi da [Lahiri], and he was keen to work on a musical. However, he had limitations due to his health, and had also been living in Los Angeles, for the most part. After Umrao Jaan, which had travelled to the UK, Mumbai and then Delhi, we began to think about what we should do next. When I thought about Bappi da’s work, I realised that the film, Disco Dancer was such a prominent one. Few know that this was the first movie that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. This was a big achievement, especially at a time when ticket prices were around Rs 65.

Also, think about the songs like I am a disco dancer, Yaad aa raha hai, Jimmy Jimmy, Goron ki na kalon ki and Ae oh ah. Which film had so many successful songs in the same soundtrack?” Salim was certain his idea had promise when he ascertained that the story of a boy who goes from rags to riches would interest watchers. “It was my dream to have Bappi da present at the musical, but, unfortunately, that will no longer be possible. It has been heartbreaking to lose him. It was my dream to bring this alive, and relive the ’80s.”

Barring the fact that the English show has been adapted in Hindi, he says all other elements, including the sets, and costumes, have been retained. “Since the stage is larger, we’ve been able to make this larger-than-life. But, we’ve not changed a single note of the original compositions. We do have two new compositions though — One is a love song called Paas aaye, it’s a ballad between the main characters. And the other is a track for the sections that showcase Jimmy’s rise [to the top].”

Having grown up with an appetite for musicals, Salim says he began to learn the nuances of theatrical productions from his childhood. “I’ve watched Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, and Chicago live on stage. In school, I’d be part of musicals because I was a fan of theatre. I would compose plays and rearrange existing songs. When I’d head on trips, I’d dedicate a day to watch as many musicals as I could on Broadway, even though I didn’t know I’d eventually become a producer,” says Salim, who joins hands with Suniel Shetty for this production venture.