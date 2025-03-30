Breaking News
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar leaked online hours after theatrical release

Updated on: 30 March,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Several notorious platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram groups have leaked Sikandar online, offering illegal downloads and streaming links

Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online

Salman Khan's Sikandar has leaked online just hours after the film hit theatres. After a long wait, Sikandar was released in theatres today on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, just ahead of Eid. Just hours after the movie hit theatres, a pirated copy of the film was leaked online. Several notorious platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram groups have leaked the full movie online, offering illegal downloads and streaming links.


Despite strict anti-piracy laws being in place, illegal streaming platforms continue to be a huge problem for Bollywood. In Sikandar's case, it seems like the leak was caused by camcorder recordings in theatres, which are later uploaded in HD quality within hours. With the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer leaking online just within hours of its release, it could hamper the box office collection of the film.


Salman Khan on piracy sites


Salman Khan who is totally against the leaking of any film online, once addressed the problem of pirated versions of films being released. After his film Radhe was leaked online, Salman strictly condemned this action and had put out a story. He wrote: “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. In spite of that, pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally, which is a serious crime. Cyber cell is taking action against all these pirated sites.” Salman urged everyone not to “participate in piracy” or risk action from the cyber cell. “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell,” wrote the Dabangg star on his Instagram story.

What to expect from Sikandar

Talking about what fans can expect from Sikandar, Salman assured that the film has much more to offer beyond what is seen in the trailer. He said, "This is just a 3.5-minute trailer. When you see a 2-hour 25-minute-long film, you will understand that this trailer was nothing. We cannot put everything in the trailer. There are a lot of things in the film that you are going to like... For an action film, emotions are very important..."

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. Sikandar is set to release on March 30, 2025.

