In 2022, ‘Shark Tank’ fame Ashneer Grover, who was at a college event recalled signing Salman Khan as a brand ambassador in 2019, for which he quoted Rs 7.5 crore as fees

Salman Khan, Ashneer Grover Pic/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Salman Khan grills ‘Shark Tank’ fame Ashneer Grover over fake claims of him demanding Rs 7.5 crore x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’ invited ‘Shark Tank’ fame Ashneer Grover to confront his claims about the actor demanding Rs 7.5 crore as a part of an endorsement deal. Ashneer’s reaction to Salman grilling him on national television has gone viral in no time.

ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST: SALMAN KHAN Bashes Ashneer Grover for his fake statement related to Endorsement.



Apna Bhai aaj full form me hai! 🔥#SalmanKhan #Sikandar #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/2dhHrflgMC — Its BALLU™💫 (@SalmansLegend) November 15, 2024

Salman Khan confronts ‘Shark Tank’ fame Ashneer Grover

Salman Khan tells Ashneer Grover, “I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much'. You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?” to which the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe replied, “The decision to make you brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves I made.”

Salman continued, “The way you are talking now, the video of yours that I saw earlier, this attitude wasn’t apparent back then,” to which Ashneer explained, “Maybe in the podcast, it didn't come across correct.”

Salman concluded by saying, “The way it is now, it is correct.”

What Ashneer Grover said about Salman Khan

In 2022, Ashneer, who was at a college event recalled signing Salman Khan as a brand ambassador in 2019. He shared, “When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they would charge Rs. 7.5 crore, that’s when I started calculating. I had Rs 100 crore, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 crore on making the ad and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore.”

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman was recently seen in a cameo for ‘Singham Again’ where he showed up as Chulbul Pandey. Salman is busy shooting for 'Sikandar' with Rashmika Mandanna. A.R. Murugadoss is directing the film. It is set to release next Eid. Besides that, Salman is all set to come up with 'Kick 2'. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.